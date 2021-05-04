If You Had Bought Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Earned 478% Returns

Some Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 44% over the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 478%. Impressive! Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The most important thing for savvy investors to consider is whether the underlying business can justify the share price gain.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Renewable Energy Group became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Renewable Energy Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Renewable Energy Group's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Renewable Energy Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 114% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 42% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Renewable Energy Group you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

