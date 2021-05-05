If You Had Bought Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 264% Gain Today

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) share price has soared 264% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! Also pleasing for shareholders was the 52% gain in the last three months. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 12% in the last three years.

Red Rock Resorts wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Red Rock Resorts actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 36%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 264% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Red Rock Resorts shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 264% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 16% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Red Rock Resorts better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Red Rock Resorts has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

