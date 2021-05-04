If You Had Bought Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 160% Gain Today

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 160%. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 82% gain in the last three months. Looking back further, the stock price is 30% higher than it was three years ago.

Quotient Technology wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last twelve months, Quotient Technology's revenue grew by 2.2%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In contrast, the share price took off during the year, gaining 160%. We're happy that investors have made money, though we wonder if the increase will be sustained. It's quite likely that the market is considering other factors, not just revenue growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:QUOT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 4th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Quotient Technology in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Quotient Technology shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 160% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 9% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Quotient Technology you should know about.

