If You Had Bought Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Earned 132% Returns

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For example, the Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) share price has soared 132% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. It's also good to see the share price up 18% over the last quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 8.4% in the last three months.

Quantum wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Quantum saw its revenue shrink by 7.0% per year. Given that scenario, we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise 18% per year, but that's what it did. It just goes to show tht the market is forward looking, and it's not always easy to predict the future based on past trends. Still, we are a bit cautious in this kind of situation.

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Quantum in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

It's good to see that Quantum has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 107% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 18% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Quantum better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Quantum is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

