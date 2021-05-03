If You Had Bought PPL (NYSE:PPL) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have A Total Return Of Negative 1.9%

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), since the last five years saw the share price fall 24%.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both PPL's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 4.4% per year. Notably, the share price has fallen at 5% per year, fairly close to the change in the EPS. This suggests that market participants have not changed their view of the company all that much. Rather, the share price change has reflected changes in earnings per share.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:PPL Earnings Per Share Growth May 3rd 2021

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of PPL, it has a TSR of -1.9% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

PPL provided a TSR of 24% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 0.4% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for PPL that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

