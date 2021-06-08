If You Had Bought PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 40% Gain Today

While PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 22% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. In that time, it is up 40%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 126%.

Given that PowerFleet didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, PowerFleet can boast revenue growth at a rate of 27% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. While long-term shareholders have made money, the 7% per year gain over five years fall short of the market return. That's surprising given the strong revenue growth. Arguably this falls in a potential sweet spot - modest share price gains but good top line growth over the long term justifies investigation, in our book.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:PWFL Earnings and Revenue Growth June 8th 2021

A Different Perspective

PowerFleet shareholders are up 34% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 7% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for PowerFleet you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

