If You Had Bought Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 657% Returns

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 43% in the last quarter. But that isn't a problem when you consider how the share price has soared over the last year. Few could complain about the impressive 657% rise, throughout the period. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Polar Power isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Polar Power actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 64%. This is in stark contrast to the splendorous stock price, which has rocketed 657% since this time a year ago. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. To us, a gain like this looks like speculation, but there might be historical trends to back it up.

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for Polar Power in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Polar Power's total shareholder return last year was 657%. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 23%. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Polar Power better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Polar Power (2 make us uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

