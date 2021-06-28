If You Had Bought Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 108% Gain Today

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. One great example is Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) which saw its share price drive 108% higher over five years.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Perdoceo Education moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:PRDO Earnings Per Share Growth June 28th 2021

We know that Perdoceo Education has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Perdoceo Education stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Perdoceo Education had a tough year, with a total loss of 15%, against a market gain of about 49%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 16% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Perdoceo Education you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

