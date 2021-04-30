If You Had Bought PEDEVCO (NYSEMKT:PED) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 333% Gain Today

The last three months have been tough on PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEMKT:PED) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 37%. But over three years the performance has been really wonderful. In fact, the share price has taken off in that time, up 333%. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. The only way to form a view of whether the current price is justified is to consider the merits of the business itself.

PEDEVCO isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

PEDEVCO's revenue trended up 44% each year over three years. That's much better than most loss-making companies. In light of this attractive revenue growth, it seems somewhat appropriate that the share price has been rocketing, boasting a gain of 63% per year, over the same period. It's always tempting to take profits after a share price gain like that, but high-growth companies like PEDEVCO can sometimes sustain strong growth for many years. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, or even put it on your watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

AMEX:PED Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

A Different Perspective

PEDEVCO provided a TSR of 41% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 7% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PEDEVCO better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with PEDEVCO (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

