If You Had Bought Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 21% Gain Today

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. For example, the Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 21% trails the market return. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 17% in the last three years.

Orthofix Medical wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Orthofix Medical actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 11%. Given the revenue reduction the modest 21% share price rise over the year seems pretty decent. We'd want to see progress to profitability before getting too interested in this stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:OFIX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Orthofix Medical shareholders gained a total return of 21% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 0.6% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Orthofix Medical you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

