If You Had Bought OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 83% Gain Today

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market Unfortunately for shareholders, while the OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) share price is up 83% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. On a brighter note, more newer shareholders are probably rather content with the 39% share price gain over twelve months.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, OP Bancorp achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 16% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 13% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 10.68.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:OPBK Earnings Per Share Growth April 29th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on OP Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of OP Bancorp, it has a TSR of 96% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

OP Bancorp provided a TSR of 45% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 14% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for OP Bancorp that you should be aware of.

