If You Had Bought Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 324% Gain Today

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. To wit, the Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) share price has soared 324% over five years. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. We note the stock price is up 2.2% in the last seven days.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Omnicell managed to grow its earnings per share at 4.0% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 33% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 169.96.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:OMCL Earnings Per Share Growth May 28th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Omnicell shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 105% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 33%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Omnicell that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

