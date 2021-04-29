If You Had Bought Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 553% Returns

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 44% in the last quarter. But that isn't a problem when you consider how the share price has soared over the last year. In fact, it is up 553% in that time. So the recent fall isn't enough to negate the good performance. Of course, winners often do keep winning, so there may be more gains to come (if the business fundamentals stack up).

We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Because Ocean Power Technologies made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Ocean Power Technologies saw its revenue shrink by 13%. So it's very confusing to see that the share price gained a whopping 553%. It's pretty clear the market isn't basing its valuation on fundamental metrics like revenue. To us, a gain like this looks like speculation, but there might be historical trends to back it up.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:OPTT Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Ocean Power Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 553% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 14% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ocean Power Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Ocean Power Technologies has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

