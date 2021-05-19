If You Had Bought NVR (NYSE:NVR) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 173% Gain Today

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 173% in five years. On the other hand, the stock price has retraced 5.3% in the last week. However, this might be related to the overall market decline of 0.5% in a week.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, NVR managed to grow its earnings per share at 21% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 22% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:NVR Earnings Per Share Growth May 19th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on NVR's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

NVR's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 51%. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 22%. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that NVR is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

