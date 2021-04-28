If You Had Bought Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 329% Returns

It hasn't been the best quarter for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 16% in that time. But over the last year the share price has taken off like one of Elon Musk's rockets. In fact, it is up 329% in that time. So it is not that surprising to see the stock retrace a little. The real question is whether the fundamental business performance can justify the strong increase over the long term.

Given that Niu Technologies only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Niu Technologies grew its revenue by 18% last year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Arguably it's more than reflected in the truly wondrous share price gain of 329% in the last year. While we are always careful about jumping on a hot stock too late, there's certainly good reason to keep an eye on Niu Technologies.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:NIU Earnings and Revenue Growth April 28th 2021

We know that Niu Technologies has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Niu Technologies boasts a total shareholder return of 329% for the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 16% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Niu Technologies that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.