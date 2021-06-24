If You Had Bought Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 173% Returns

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) share price has soared 173% return in just a single year. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 23% gain in the last three months. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 9.0% lower than it was three years ago.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year, Newmark Group actually saw its earnings per share drop 2.1%.

Sometimes companies will sacrifice EPS in the short term for longer term gains; and in that case we may be able to find other positives. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We doubt the modest 0.3% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. Newmark Group's revenue actually dropped 15% over last year. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:NMRK Earnings and Revenue Growth June 24th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Newmark Group shareholders have gained 175% (in total) over the last year. And yes, that does include the dividend. This recent result is much better than the 0.6% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Newmark Group (including 2 which are potentially serious) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

