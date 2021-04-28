If You Had Bought New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEMKT:NEN) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 39% Gain Today

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. Over the last year the New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEMKT:NEN) share price is up 39%, but that's less than the broader market return. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 12% lower than it was three years ago.

Given that New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Over the last twelve months, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership's revenue grew by 0.1%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's probably fair to say that the modest growth is reflected in the modest share price gain of 39%. It might be worth thinking about how long it will take the company to turn a profit.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

AMEX:NEN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 28th 2021

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership, it has a TSR of 42% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership shareholders gained a total return of 42% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 4% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (at least 2 which make us uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

