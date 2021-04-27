If You Had Bought MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 204% Gain Today

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! Take, for example MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF). Its share price is already up an impressive 204% in the last twelve months. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 65% gain in the last three months. Looking back further, the stock price is 105% higher than it was three years ago.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

MVB Financial was able to grow EPS by 40% in the last twelve months. The share price gain of 204% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:MVBF Earnings Per Share Growth April 27th 2021

We know that MVB Financial has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling MVB Financial stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, MVB Financial's TSR for the last year was 210%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that MVB Financial shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 210% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 26% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with MVB Financial (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

