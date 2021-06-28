If You Had Bought MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 75% Gain Today

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) share price is 75% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 46% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Zooming out, the stock is actually down 54% in the last three years.

MRC Global wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

MRC Global actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 32%. The stock is up 75% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:MRC Earnings and Revenue Growth June 28th 2021

Take a more thorough look at MRC Global's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that MRC Global shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 75% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 6% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

