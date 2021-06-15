If You Had Bought Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 54% Returns

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) share price is up 54% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 43% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 22% higher than it was three years ago.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Motorcar Parts of America went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

Revenue was pretty stable on last year, so deeper research might be needed to explain the share price rise.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:MPAA Earnings and Revenue Growth June 15th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Motorcar Parts of America shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 54% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 4% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. If you would like to research Motorcar Parts of America in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

