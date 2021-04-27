If You Had Bought Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 727% Gain Today

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Don't believe it? Then look at the Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) share price. It's 727% higher than it was five years ago. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. It's also good to see the share price up 10% over the last quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 6.4% in the last three months.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Micron Technology managed to grow its earnings per share at 23% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 53% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:MU Earnings Per Share Growth April 27th 2021

We know that Micron Technology has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Micron Technology will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Micron Technology shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 94% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 53% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Micron Technology , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

