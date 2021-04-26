If You Had Bought MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 53% Gain Today

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. For example, the MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 53% trails the market return. Also impressive, the stock is up 34% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last twelve months, MetroCity Bankshares actually shrank its EPS by 16%.

Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

MetroCity Bankshares' revenue actually dropped 7.8% over last year. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, MetroCity Bankshares' TSR for the last year was 58%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

MetroCity Bankshares shareholders have gained 58% over twelve months (even including dividends). This isn't far from the market return of 58%. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return of 14% over the last three years, implying that the company is doing better recently. It's good to see the uptick, although the business fundamentals will need to move in the right direction if the company is to sustain the rise. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for MetroCity Bankshares you should be aware of.

