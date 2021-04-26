If You Had Bought MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 115% Returns

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 115%. The last week saw the share price soften some 2.4%. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 44% lower than it was three years ago.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year MEDNAX saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While some may see this as temporary, we're a skeptical bunch, and so we're a little surprised to see the share price go up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

MEDNAX's revenue actually dropped 3.6% over last year. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:MD Earnings and Revenue Growth April 26th 2021

Take a more thorough look at MEDNAX's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that MEDNAX shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 115% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 10% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MEDNAX better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - MEDNAX has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

