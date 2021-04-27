If You Had Bought Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 36% Gain Today

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) share price is up 36% in the last year, that falls short of the market return. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 15% in three years.

Matrix Service isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Matrix Service saw its revenue shrink by 44%. Given the revenue reduction the modest 36% share price rise over the year seems pretty decent. We'd want to see progress to profitability before getting too interested in this stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:MTRX Earnings and Revenue Growth April 27th 2021

A Different Perspective

Matrix Service provided a TSR of 36% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 6% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. Before spending more time on Matrix Service it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

