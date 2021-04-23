If You Had Bought Loews (NYSE:L) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 66% Returns

Diversification is a key tool for dealing with stock price volatility. Of course, in an ideal world, all your stocks would beat the market. One such company is Loews Corporation (NYSE:L), which saw its share price increase 66% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 56% (not including dividends). However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 6.0% in the last three years.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last twelve months Loews went from profitable to unprofitable. While some may see this as temporary, we're a skeptical bunch, and so we're a little surprised to see the share price go up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

We doubt the modest 0.5% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. Loews' revenue actually dropped 16% over last year. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Loews shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 68% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 7% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Loews better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Loews , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

