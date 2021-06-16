If You Had Bought Lion Group Holding's (NASDAQ:LGHL) Shares A Year Ago You Would Be Down 17%

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) share price slid 17% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 42%. Lion Group Holding hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 45%.

Lion Group Holding wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Lion Group Holding's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 44%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 17% in that time. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. It's hard to escape the conclusion that buyers must envision either growth down the track, cost cutting, or both.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:LGHL Earnings and Revenue Growth June 16th 2021

A Different Perspective

While Lion Group Holding shareholders are down 17% for the year, the market itself is up 42%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 45% decline. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Lion Group Holding (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

