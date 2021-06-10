If You Had Bought Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 215% Gain Today

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in the last quarter. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 215% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Limbach Holdings grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

Revenue was pretty flat year on year, but maybe a closer look at the data can explain the market optimism.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:LMB Earnings and Revenue Growth June 10th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Limbach Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Limbach Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 215% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 0.2% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Limbach Holdings that you should be aware of.

Limbach Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

