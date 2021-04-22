If You Had Bought Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 85% Gain Today

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 30% in the last quarter. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 85%.

Jounce Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Jounce Therapeutics saw its revenue shrink by 58%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 85% the last twelve months. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:JNCE Earnings and Revenue Growth April 22nd 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Jounce Therapeutics rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 85% over the last year. This recent result is much better than the 16% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Jounce Therapeutics (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

