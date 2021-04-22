If You Had Bought Isoray (NYSEMKT:ISR) Shares Three Years Ago You'd Have Earned 87% Returns

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ISR) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 67% in the last quarter. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 87% in that time.

Given that Isoray didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years Isoray has grown its revenue at 22% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. While the compound gain of 23% per year over three years is pretty good, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Isoray. If the company is trending towards profitability then it could be very interesting.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

AMEX:ISR Earnings and Revenue Growth April 22nd 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Isoray stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Isoray provided a TSR of 41% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 5% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Isoray (2 don't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

