If You Had Bought Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Earned 120% Returns

It hasn't been the best quarter for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. We think most investors would be happy with the 120% return, over that period. To some, the recent pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a fast rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Innovations achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 13% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 17% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:PGTI Earnings Per Share Growth June 21st 2021

A Different Perspective

Innovations' TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 44%. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 17%. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Innovations (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

