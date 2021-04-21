If You Had Bought ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 100% Returns

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) shareholders have seen the share price descend 22% over the month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been very strong. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 100% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

Given that ImmuCell didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last twelve months, ImmuCell's revenue grew by 12%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. In contrast, the share price took off during the year, gaining 100%. The business will need a lot more growth to justify that increase. It's quite likely that the market is considering other factors, not just revenue growth.

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on ImmuCell

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that ImmuCell shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 100% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 5% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ImmuCell better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that ImmuCell is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

