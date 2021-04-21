If You Had Bought IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 307% Gain Today

While some are satisfied with an index fund, active investors aim to find truly magnificent investments on the stock market. When an investor finds a multi-bagger (a stock that goes up over 200%), it makes a big difference to their portfolio. For example, the IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) share price rocketed moonwards 307% in just one year. It's also good to see the share price up 56% over the last quarter. It is also impressive that the stock is up 301% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

IDT boasted truly magnificent EPS growth in the last year. While that particular rate of growth is unlikely to be sustained for long, it is still remarkable. So we'd expect to see the share price higher. We're real advocates of letting inflection points like this guide our research as stock pickers.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:IDT Earnings Per Share Growth April 21st 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that IDT shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 307% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 17% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that IDT is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

