If You Had Bought IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 299% Gain Today

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) shareholders have seen the share price descend 18% over the month. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 299% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

IDEAYA Biosciences wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:IDYA Earnings and Revenue Growth April 21st 2021

A Different Perspective

IDEAYA Biosciences boasts a total shareholder return of 299% for the last year. We regret to report that the share price is down 2.4% over ninety days. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand IDEAYA Biosciences better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for IDEAYA Biosciences (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

