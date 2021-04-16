If You Had Bought Homology Medicines' (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Three Years Ago You Would Be Down 67%

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the long term shareholders of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 67% drop in the share price over that period. And over the last year the share price fell 51%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 46% in the last 90 days.

We don't think Homology Medicines' revenue of US$2,702,000 is enough to establish significant demand. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. For example, they may be hoping that Homology Medicines comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Some Homology Medicines investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Homology Medicines had cash in excess of all liabilities of US$150m when it last reported (December 2020). While that's nothing to panic about, there is some possibility the company will raise more capital, especially if profits are not imminent. With the share price down 19% per year, over 3 years , it seems likely that the need for cash is weighing on investors' minds. You can see in the image below, how Homology Medicines' cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Homology Medicines shares, which cost holders 51%, while the market was up about 60%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 19% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Homology Medicines (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like Homology Medicines better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

