If You Had Bought Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 444% Returns

While stock picking isn't easy, for those willing to persist and learn, it is possible to buy shares in great companies, and generate wonderful returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has generated a beautiful 444% return in just a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 34% in about a quarter. It is also impressive that the stock is up 195% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Hibbett Sports went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

However the year on year revenue growth of 20% would help. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:HIBB Earnings and Revenue Growth May 16th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Hibbett Sports

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Hibbett Sports shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 444% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 19% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hibbett Sports better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Hibbett Sports you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

