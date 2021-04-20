If You Had Bought Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 167% Gain Today

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) share price has soared 167% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! And in the last month, the share price has gained 3.8%. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 4.1% in the last thirty days.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Helen of Troy was able to grow its EPS at 15% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is lower than the 39% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago. It is quite common to see investors become enamoured with a business, after a few years of solid progress.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:HELE Earnings Per Share Growth April 20th 2021

We know that Helen of Troy has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Helen of Troy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 65% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 17% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Before spending more time on Helen of Troy it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

But note: Helen of Troy may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

