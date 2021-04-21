If You Had Bought Heat Biologics' (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Five Years Ago You Would Be Down 88%

Some stocks are best avoided. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Spare a thought for those who held Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 88%. Even worse, it's down 27% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

We don't think Heat Biologics' revenue of US$2,947,969 is enough to establish significant demand. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Heat Biologics has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Some Heat Biologics investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Heat Biologics has plenty of cash in the bank, with cash in excess of all liabilities sitting at US$103m, when it last reported (December 2020). This gives management the flexibility to drive business growth, without worrying too much about cash reserves. But with the share price diving 13% per year, over 5 years , it could be that the price was previously too hyped up. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Heat Biologics' cash levels have changed over time.

NasdaqCM:HTBX Debt to Equity History April 21st 2021

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

A Different Perspective

Heat Biologics shareholders gained a total return of 53% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 13% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Heat Biologics you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

We will like Heat Biologics better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

