If You Had Bought Greenland Technologies Holding (NASDAQ:GTEC) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 282% Returns

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 26% in the last month. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 282% in that time. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Greenland Technologies Holding grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 130%. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 282% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:GTEC Earnings Per Share Growth May 15th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Greenland Technologies Holding's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Greenland Technologies Holding shareholders have gained 282% over the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 2.6% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Greenland Technologies Holding (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

