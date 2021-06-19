If You Had Bought Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 247% Returns

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) share price has soared 247% return in just a single year. It's down 5.0% in the last seven days. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 15% in three years.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Good Times Restaurants went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:GTIM Earnings Per Share Growth June 19th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Good Times Restaurants' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Good Times Restaurants has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 247% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 3%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Good Times Restaurants .

