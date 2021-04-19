If You Had Bought Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 240% Gain Today

The Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT) share price is down a rather concerning 35% in the last month. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 240% in that time. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. Investors should be wondering whether the business itself has the fundamental value required to continue to drive gains.

Because Globalstar made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Globalstar actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 2.5%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 240%. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

AMEX:GSAT Earnings and Revenue Growth April 19th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Globalstar will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Globalstar shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 240% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 9% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Globalstar (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

