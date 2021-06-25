If You Had Bought Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 64% Returns

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) share price is up 64% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 42% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Genetron Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Given that Genetron Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last twelve months, Genetron Holdings' revenue grew by 32%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While the share price performed well, gaining 64% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:GTH Earnings and Revenue Growth June 25th 2021

Take a more thorough look at Genetron Holdings' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Genetron Holdings boasts a total shareholder return of 64% for the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 21% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Genetron Holdings that you should be aware of.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.