If You Had Bought Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 63% Gain Today

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) shareholders have seen the share price descend 19% over the month. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 63%, less than the market return of 120%. While the returns over the last 5 years have been good, we do feel sorry for those shareholders who haven't held shares that long, because the share price is down 32% in the last three years.

While Gaia made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last 5 years Gaia saw its revenue grow at 31% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. While long-term shareholders have made money, the 10% per year gain over five years fall short of the market return. You could argue the market is still pretty skeptical, given the growing revenues. It could be that the stock was previously over-priced - but if you're looking for underappreciated growth stocks, these numbers indicate that there might be an opportunity here.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:GAIA Earnings and Revenue Growth April 18th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Gaia will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Gaia provided a TSR of 12% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 10% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Gaia that you should be aware of before investing here.

Gaia is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

