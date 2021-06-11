If You Had Bought First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 105% Returns

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! Take, for example First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW). Its share price is already up an impressive 105% in the last twelve months. It's also good to see the share price up 14% over the last quarter. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year First Western Financial grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 277%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 105% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on First Western Financial, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 7.16.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:MYFW Earnings Per Share Growth June 11th 2021

We know that First Western Financial has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling First Western Financial stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

First Western Financial boasts a total shareholder return of 105% for the last year. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 14%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand First Western Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for First Western Financial (2 are potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

