If You Had Bought First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 91% Gain Today

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But First National Corporation (NASDAQ:FXNC) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 91% over five years, which is below the market return. Over the last twelve months the stock price has risen a very respectable 20%.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, First National managed to grow its earnings per share at 32% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 14% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 9.21 also suggests market apprehension.

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free interactive report on First National's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, First National's TSR for the last 5 years was 107%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

First National provided a TSR of 23% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 16% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand First National better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for First National that you should be aware of before investing here.

