If You Had Bought Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 91% Gain Today

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 18% in the last quarter. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 91%.

Because Eyenovia made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:EYEN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 16th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Eyenovia will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Eyenovia rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 91% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 11% per year over three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Eyenovia better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Eyenovia (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

