If You Had Bought Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 193% Returns

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) share price has soared 193% return in just a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 21% in about a quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 8.6% in the last three months. Looking back further, the stock price is 53% higher than it was three years ago.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Expedia Group saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so we would not have expected to see the share price up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

Expedia Group's revenue actually dropped 57% over last year. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Expedia Group

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Expedia Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 193% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 10% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Expedia Group (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

