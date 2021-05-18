If You Had Bought Exicure's (NASDAQ:XCUR) Shares A Year Ago You Would Be Down 46%

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) share price is down 46% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 48%. Exicure hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Furthermore, it's down 45% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Exicure wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In just one year Exicure saw its revenue fall by 19%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The stock price has languished lately, falling 46% in a year. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. It's hard to escape the conclusion that buyers must envision either growth down the track, cost cutting, or both.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:XCUR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 18th 2021

A Different Perspective

While Exicure shareholders are down 46% for the year, the market itself is up 48%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 45% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Exicure is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

