If You Had Bought Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Earned 430% Returns

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. To wit, the Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) share price has soared 430% over five years. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. We note the stock price is up 2.5% in the last seven days.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years of share price growth, Exelixis moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:EXEL Earnings Per Share Growth April 16th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Exelixis' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Exelixis shareholders gained a total return of 29% during the year. But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 40% over five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Exelixis .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

