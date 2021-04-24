If You Had Bought DorianG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 79% Gain Today

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) shareholders have seen the share price rise 79% over three years, well in excess of the market return (56%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 47%.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, DorianG moved from a loss to profitability. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:LPG Earnings Per Share Growth April 24th 2021

We know that DorianG has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at DorianG's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

DorianG shareholders gained a total return of 47% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 5% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for DorianG (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

