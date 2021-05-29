If You Had Bought Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 102% Returns

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 102%. It's even up 5.8% in the last week. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 14% in the last three years.

Because Digimarc made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last twelve months, Digimarc's revenue grew by 4.2%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In contrast, the share price took off during the year, gaining 102%. We're happy that investors have made money, though we wonder if the increase will be sustained. It's quite likely that the market is considering other factors, not just revenue growth.

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Digimarc in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

It's nice to see that Digimarc shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 102% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 4%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Digimarc , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

